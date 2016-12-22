Boys’ basketball: West Jordan withstands Syracuse rally, wins 68-55

But Bryan Banks, who had a dozen points for the Jaguars, broke the string with a basket with 5:30 left in the game.

That was followed by Larson zipping into the paint for a layup and a 56-49 advantage.

Banks, after a Titans' free throw, popped a long two and then followed a teammate's miss with another bucket. With 2:14 remaining, West Jordan's Davis Misrasi scored for a 61-50 lead.

"It was a physical game and both teams battled pretty well. I think it bothered all of us, but I think we battled through it," Larson said. "We kept making the plays down the stretch to pull away."

"Collin played really well tonight. He's a kid we need and we're going to go to war with," West Jordan coach Scott Briggs said.

The Jags led by nine at the end of the first quarter and were up by 13 midway through the second period when Ashanti Cage threw down a dunk. But it was early three-pointers by Larson, Connor Manglinong and Banks that propelled West Jordan to the first-half cushion.

"We shot well. You'd like to point to all the basketball fundamentals and things, but if the ball is going through the net it seems like the game comes a little bit easier," Briggs said.

Briggs' coaching counterpart ultimately came to the same conclusion.

"I believe our lack of intensity at the beginning of the game was a big part of it," Syracuse coach Troy Anderson said. "But you've got to give a lot of credit to West Jordan. That is a very finely coached team. He does an absolutely good job with them.

"And they had open looks — and shot the ball very well," Anderson added.