Girls’ basketball: American Fork pulls away in second half to defeat Spanish Fork, 58-37

Spanish Fork • The American Fork girls' basketball team turned a close game into a 58-37 runaway over Spanish Fork on Thursday night.
The Cavemen jumped out early, but it took the Dons only a couple of minutes to catch up. The score remained close through the first two periods, though each team had a spurt.
A 3-pointer by Spanish Fork senior wing Cambrie Hazel pulled the Dons within three points at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter, but American Fork senior guard Taylor Moeaki responded with a personal 6-0 run.
The Dons answered with a bucket plus a free throw from junior guard Mallory Barber. Junior post Kennedy Frame worked hard in the paint throughout the game and added two more baskets during this span.