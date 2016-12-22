Quantcast
Girls’ basketball: American Fork pulls away in second half to defeat Spanish Fork, 58-37

By BEKY BEATON The Salt Lake Tribune
Girls’ basketball » Depth, tempo carry Cavemen to victory.

Spanish Fork • The American Fork girls' basketball team turned a close game into a 58-37 runaway over Spanish Fork on Thursday night.

The Cavemen jumped out early, but it took the Dons only a couple of minutes to catch up. The score remained close through the first two periods, though each team had a spurt.

A 3-pointer by Spanish Fork senior wing Cambrie Hazel pulled the Dons within three points at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter, but American Fork senior guard Taylor Moeaki responded with a personal 6-0 run.

The Dons answered with a bucket plus a free throw from junior guard Mallory Barber. Junior post Kennedy Frame worked hard in the paint throughout the game and added two more baskets during this span.

A long pass from the baseline to Barber with time running out became a buzzer-beating layup to end the half with Spanish Fork trailing by five, 32-27.

The Cavemen platooned two full lineups the entire night, and as the third period wore on, the Dons began to tire from the breathless pace of the contest, and the relentless pressure by the American Fork defense took a toll as well.

Shots that were going down earlier in the evening were falling short. In addition, the visitors ended up forcing 30 turnovers and converted many of them with transition baskets. That was the biggest key to stretching the lead after the break.

Moeaki led all scorers with 22 points and played a terrific floor game as well. Senior center Taylor Franson added 14 points and sophomore guard Addison Holmstead scored 12 on four triples.

"We played well in the second half," said Caveman coach Corey Clayton. "Our second unit wasn't as effective tonight as they have been in other games, but fortunately Addie picked up the slack with her threes to help make up the difference."

Using two full platoons not only speaks to the depth of American Fork's bench but also serves the fast-paced style the Cavemen like to play.

"We've played that way all season," Clayton said. "Good teams can keep up with us for a while, but by the fourth quarter, they're gassed."

 

AT A GLANCE

American Fork 58, Spanish Fork 37

American Fork has picked up where it left off last season with a high-octane offense and a deep bench.

» American Fork improves 9-1, the only loss coming in the season opener against Alta (7-0).

» Spanish Fork’s Kennedy Frame leads her team with 10 points and Cambrie Hazel adds nine.

