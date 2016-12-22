Girls’ basketball: Skyline cruises past Kearns, 70-43

Girls’ basketball » Eagles roar to 25-3 lead after first quarter.

Skyline entered its game on its home floor fresh off a huge win at American Fork. Looks like that's starting to become a trend, as the Eagles ran away from Kearns, 70-43, on Thursday.

"We just wanted to go out and play our pace and our tempo," said Skyline coach Lynette Schroeder. "I feel like we did that for the most part."

Skyline took a 14-3 lead after Barrett Jessop and Sarah Trela-Hoskins made uncontested 3-pointers from opposite wings on two consecutive possessions.

The early lead midway through the first quarter was indicative of the Eagles using offensive sets to find a better scoring opportunities and Kearns (4-5) settling for long-range jumpers and off-balanced runners.