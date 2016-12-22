Quantcast
Girls’ basketball: Skyline cruises past Kearns, 70-43

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Girls’ basketball » Eagles roar to 25-3 lead after first quarter.
Skyline entered its game on its home floor fresh off a huge win at American Fork. Looks like that's starting to become a trend, as the Eagles ran away from Kearns, 70-43, on Thursday.

"We just wanted to go out and play our pace and our tempo," said Skyline coach Lynette Schroeder. "I feel like we did that for the most part."

Skyline took a 14-3 lead after Barrett Jessop and Sarah Trela-Hoskins made uncontested 3-pointers from opposite wings on two consecutive possessions.

The early lead midway through the first quarter was indicative of the Eagles using offensive sets to find a better scoring opportunities and Kearns (4-5) settling for long-range jumpers and off-balanced runners.

It was also a hint of what was still to come. Skyline (5-2) led 25-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars struggled to escape the man-to-man defense the Eagles employed from the onset, where Skyline's speed on the opposite end gave Kearns troubles.

With senior Hannah Anderl leading the offense in the half-court and the Eagles using turnovers to capitalize in transition, the margin continued to extend. Skyline led by 39 points in the fourth quarter.

"We just want to improve every possession," said Schroeder about her team's aggressiveness throughout the entire game. "We play as if it's a tied game all the time."

Kearns is back in action in the new year, on Jan. 3, at Murray, while the Eagles face Aztec (N.M.) on Dec. 29 in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

tphibbs@sltrib.com

Twitter: @trevorphibbs

 

AT A GLANCE

Skyline 70, Kearns 43

Skyline jumps out to a massive lead and never looks back against Kearns.

» The Eagles lead 25-3 after the first quarter.

» The win marks two straight lopsided wins for the Eagles, who led by as many as 39 points.

