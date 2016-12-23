Utah men’s basketball: Utes fall to San Francisco in Diamond Head opener, 89-86

Frankie Ferrari made one of two free throws for a three-point lead and the ball slipped out of JoJo Zamora's hands as he tried a desperate heave from three-quarters court as the final horn sounded.

Utah gave up a season high in points and couldn't survive a tournament-record tying 16 trey's by the Dons (9-2).

"Our issues were inability to defend the three-point line," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "They hit some tough shots and earned a lot of those makes. I'd say half of them were things we talked about all week that we had to avoid."

The Utes turned the ball over a season-high 21 times.

Collette fouled out after chipping in 18 points and Tyler Rawson had nine points and nine rebounds while playing 36 minutes.

Kuzma, who came to Hawaii averaging a double-double with 16.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, appeared to roll his right ankle after the Utes' first offensive possession and did not return.

"It'll be a trip to get x-rays and hopefully no breaks," Krystkowiak said. "It didn't look good and he was in an awful lot of pain. It wouldn't strike me as something we'll see him bounce back from."

Utah trailed by as many as 15 in the second half, but cut it to two on a 3-pointer by Barefield to make it 84-82 with 1:30 remaining.

USF freshman Remu Raitanen swished a 3 from the top of the key to put the Dons back ahead by five.

Barefield drove the lane for a layup to make it a one-possession game, but Ronnie Boyce converted one of two two free throws after a blocking foul on Collette.

Two free throws by Nate Renfro made it a two-point game with 39.1 seconds remaining and Utah forced a shot-clock violation to get the ball back with a chance to tie or win.

Barefield brought the ball up but was called for a charge with 4.4 seconds remaining, drawing a loud objection from Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

USF shot 57.1 percent (16-for-28) from the free-throw line and seven different players connected from 3.

Devon Daniels had 11 points and Lorenzo Bonam had 10 to pace four Utes in double figures in scoring.

Boyce led USF with 19 points and Chase Foster and Matt McCarthy each added 12.

Utah will play in the consolation round against the Illinois State/Hawaii loser on Friday night at 10:30 p.m.