Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Live blog: Cal-Bakersfield at BYU

By connect
First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

BYU basketball is at home Thursday night to take on CSU Bakersfield starting at 7 p.m. Follow our live game blog here for all the action and updates from Tribune BYU reporter Steve Luhm and more

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()