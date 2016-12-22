Utah Jazz: For former Runnin’ Ute star Jakob Poeltl, it’s just like starting over

Poeltl will be back in a familiar place Friday night, with a handful of his old college buddies and teammates cheering for him at Vivint Smart Home Arena. But those are about the only guarantees for Poeltl's homecoming.

A season ago, Poeltl was playing 30 minutes a night for the Utes, averaging better than 17 points per game en route to a Sweet 16 appearance and Pac-12 Player of the Year honors. Those accolades helped make him the ninth overall pick in last summer's NBA draft. Now, the rookie is dealing with the realities of the next level, where he has logged a total of 30 minutes of game time over the past month.

"The toughest part is just learning our role, which is a pretty hard one," he said, "because I always have to be ready to play but never know if I'm actually going to play. That's really not an easy thing to do, but that's how it is as a rookie.

"If your name gets called, you have to be ready to perform. But there might be games where you don't play at all and you have to find different ways to support your team with your energy from the bench."

At the start of the season, Poeltl was battling for Toronto's backup center position with third-year player Lucas Nogueira, and even started two games when veteran Jonas Valanciunas was sidelined by an injury. Since then, Nogueira has supplanted Poeltl for that spot, and the rookie has realized how much work he must still do.

"What [Raptors coach Dwane Casey and I] have talked about is mainly understanding the game in the NBA," said Poeltl, who has averaged 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. "Understanding defensive rotations and all that stuff. All of the other guys on the team have been here for three, four, five years if not longer. They understand the system so much better than a first-year player. That's something he values a lot."

The 21-year-old Poeltl said his transition to the NBA has been made easier thanks to his relationship with fellow Ute Delon Wright, the Raptors' first-round pick a year ago.

"It's been mainly off the court because he's been injured," Poeltl said of his relationship with Wright, who underwent shoulder surgery in August. "Hopefully he'll be able to recover soon and be back in the game. It's still great to have him just because it's his second year and he's already been through a lot of the stuff that I'm experiencing right now."

The Raptors, Eastern Conference finalists a season ago, come to Salt Lake with a 20-8 record, good enough for second place in the East.

For a rookie like Poeltl, that kind of success has its pros and cons. But even if it means spending more time on the bench, he said the good will outweigh the bad.

"It has its advantages and disadvantages," Poeltl said. "Overall, I think the advantages are better. I might not get as much playing time in Toronto as I would at a different team, but we have a whole different culture. There is a winning culture I maybe wouldn't be able to experience at another team."

