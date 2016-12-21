BYU football: Kai Nacua now has a bowl memory worth remembering

BYU football » Senior defensive back’s pick with the game on the line seals the win for Cougars

San Diego • The game hung in the air and in the balance.

And Kai Nacua grabbed it, securing his place as one of BYU's best defensive backs ever, and saving his team's victory.

The Cougars had built a 24-7 lead against Wyoming on Wednesday night at Qualcomm Stadium in the Poinsettia Bowl. And looked to be sailing toward a rugged-but-easy win. That's when the Cowboys came alive, scoring two consecutive touchdowns, when they earlier could rarely sustain any sort of offensive consistency.

Come barreling back, they did.

And on one final possession, Wyoming had a chance to take its first lead, the only lead that mattered.