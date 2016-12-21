NFL: Patriots activate rookie Brissett off injured reserve

Foxborough, Mass. • The Patriots have activated rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett following a two-month stint on injured reserve recovering from a right thumb injury.

Brissett was added to New England's 53-man roster Wednesday. To make room, the Patriots released rookie defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

Brissett had to play with Tom Brady suspended and with usual backup Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2.

Brissett helped the Patriots finish off their victory over Miami, and started in a 27-0 victory over Houston the following week. But he struggled to move the offense in the team's 16-0 loss to Buffalo Oct. 2.