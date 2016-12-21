NFL: Dolphins’ Pouncey says hip injury isn’t career threatening

FILe - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) rests on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pouncey says the hip injury that ended his season isn’t career-threatening, and he’ll be ready for the team’s offseason program. But with a rueful smile, Pouncey acknowledged mixed emotions regarding the possibility the Dolphins will make the playoffs without him.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILe - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) rests on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pouncey says the hip injury that ended his season isn’t career-threatening, and he’ll be ready for the team’s offseason program. But with a rueful smile, Pouncey acknowledged mixed emotions regarding the possibility the Dolphins will make the playoffs without him.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Davie, Fla. • Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says the hip injury that ended his season isn't career threatening, and he'll be ready for the team's offseason program.
But with a rueful smile, Pouncey acknowledged mixed emotions regarding the possibility the Dolphins will make the playoffs without him.
"That would be a nightmare, but obviously I'm rooting for that to happen," he said Wednesday. "I've been wanting to play in the playoffs for a long, long time. I'm ready for it. Let's go. I'll be there cheering."
The six-year veteran has never reached the postseason. This year the Dolphins (9-5) are in the thick of the AFC wild-card race even though their three-time Pro Bowl center played in only five games.