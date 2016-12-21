NFL: Dolphins’ Pouncey says hip injury isn’t career threatening

Davie, Fla. • Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says the hip injury that ended his season isn't career threatening, and he'll be ready for the team's offseason program.

But with a rueful smile, Pouncey acknowledged mixed emotions regarding the possibility the Dolphins will make the playoffs without him.

"That would be a nightmare, but obviously I'm rooting for that to happen," he said Wednesday. "I've been wanting to play in the playoffs for a long, long time. I'm ready for it. Let's go. I'll be there cheering."

The six-year veteran has never reached the postseason. This year the Dolphins (9-5) are in the thick of the AFC wild-card race even though their three-time Pro Bowl center played in only five games.