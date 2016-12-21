Real Salt Lake: Defenders Aaron Maund, Chris Wingert will return for 2017 season

RSL » Club also brings back Wingert, adds Oekel and Hernandez.

Real Salt Lake and center back Aaron Maund have reached an agreement to bring the defender back next season.

Maund's signing headlines a handful of moves the Major League Soccer franchise will finalize this week, as general manager Craig Waibel and company look to restock the team's roster after a disappointing finish to last season.

RSL is also bringing back veteran defender Chris Wingert to go along with the additions of Matt Van Oekel, the North American Soccer League's goalkeeper of the year last season, and midfielder Jose Hernandez, a homegrown signing who starred at UCLA.

Maund, 26, started 20 games last season for RSL before a foot injury cost him the final three months of the campaign. When healthy, Maund was arguably RSL's best defender and was developing a solid partnership with Justen Glad in central defense.