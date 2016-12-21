BYU basketball: Cougars’ final non-conference test a tough one

"Any time you play a team that, before Christmas, has won eight games, you're playing a team that's going to be tough," BYU coach Dave Rose said. "They don't quit. They don't back down. …

"They have a group of guys who are used to winning and we're going to have to break that. We have to break their spirit. We're going to have to compete, play hard and get into a good start for next week."

BYU opens WCC play at Santa Clara on Dec. 29.

The Cougars come off an 84-58 win over Idaho State on Tuesday night. They pulled away in the final 15 minutes to score their third victory in four games.

Sophomore Eric Mika and freshman Yoeli Childs combined for 32 points, 26 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Mika scored eight points in the first 3:55, when the Cougars played the way Rose believes they are most effective: inside-out.

"I think what that shows is we've got guys who understand that the ball needs to go in there," he said. "… Throwing that ball inside to Eric and Yoe is a pretty good formula."

Defensively, BYU limited Idaho State to 33.9 percent shooting. The Bengals' leading scorers this season, guard Ethan Telfair and Brandon Boyd, were a combined 6 for 24.

BYU owned a 39-31 halftime lead and Idaho State got as close as five with 19 minutes remaining. Then, the Cougars' defense took over.

"Great teams play as hard as they can, no matter who they play or what the score is," Childs said. "I think we struggled with that in the first half. But in the second half, we figured that out and said, 'Hey, if we want to be a great team — the best we can be — we have to play as hard as we can every possession.' "

