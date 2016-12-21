Quantcast
Utah basketball: Pressure on Utes to win it all at Diamond Head Classic

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 10:15 pm
Utah basketball » With the field of teams largely considered lackluster, a loss could be considered a blight on the Utes’ résumé.
In Honolulu this weekend, the Utes will find sandy beaches in spades.

But quality wins? Could be tougher.

While coach Larry Krystkowiak can appreciate the timing of having a whole team ahead of the program's first tournament this year at the Diamond Head Classic, the field won't necessarily be punching up Utah's non-conference résumé, currently one of the worst strength of schedules in the country. But a loss could do significant damage.

Gauging various ratings systems, the tournament field isn't stirring — including Utah. Illinois State has the top RPI (61) of any team, while the Utes (7-2) are the top-rated of the eight programs by both KenPom (65) and Sagarin (65).

Most others are languishing in the triple digits of all three, such as 3-6 Southern Miss (RPI 347) whose only Division I win is over winless Alabama A&M. Only Utah, Illinois State and San Diego State have KenPom and Sagarin ratings in the top 100 in Division I. Utah's strength of schedule so far is No. 349 by KenPom and No. 347 by Sagarin.

The pressure will be on Utah, the only Power 5 conference team, to win three straight — and hopefully get a few breaks to get the best opponents in the tournament. And the Utes, who have only played one game away from Huntsman Center this year, will have to prove they can bring it on a neutral floor.

"It's not gonna be great home crowds — the gym will be a little sparse," Krystkowiak said. "It's an environment where there aren't going to be thousands of people cheering. You've got to be a pretty tight ship."

The Utes want to keep the ship tighter in the tournament, during which Krystkowiak said there will be less margin for error. In particular, Utah's turnover rate — 20.3 percent of possessions, No. 202 nationally — has been concerning. The Utes also shot 60 percent on free throws in the last game, which Krystkowiak said won't cut it.

Utah's added depth from guard Sedrick Barefield and forward David Collette joining the squad is good timing, Krystkowiak said. He'll likely be experimenting more with lineups (Kyle Kuzma on the wing, or four-guard looks) and could be quick to pull players for iffy on-court decisions.

"It's a good motivator, I think, for coaches to have some depth," he said. "When things aren't getting done on the court, there's nothing like playing time when it comes to getting people's attention. So having a little more depth, we played a little more guys, and I'm comfortable doing so."

The Utes won't be alone: Krystkowiak said his family will join him in Hawaii, along with various relatives and in-laws "maybe for the first time ever." Others will have parents and other family members along for the ride.

But it isn't a vacation. Utah will play three games in four days, and the margin for error will be thin.

"Just taking care of our bodies and recovery is going to be a big thing," Barefield said. "So we can go 100 percent every game."

AT A GLANCE

Utah’s tourney schedule

Dec. 22 » San Francisco, 9 p.m. MST (ESPN U)

Dec. 23/24 » Illinois State/Hawaii: If win in Game 1, then Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. MST (ESPN2); if loss in Game 1, then Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m. MST (ESPNU)

Dec. 25 » 7th-place game, 10:30 a.m. MST (ESPNU); 5th-place game, 12:30 p.m. MST (ESPNU); 3rd-place game, 4 p.m. MST (ESPN2); championship, 6 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

Utah vs. San Francisco

At the Stan Sherriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Tipoff » 9 p.m. MST

TV » ESPNU

Radio » 700 AM

Records » Utah 7-2; SF 8-2

Series history » SF leads, 7-3

Last meeting » Utah 85, USF 68 (March 12, 1998, NCAA first round)

About the Utes » Sophomore guard Sedrick Barefield (18 points) and junior forward David Collette (11 points) are coming off their Utah debuts after transferring from SMU and Utah State, respectively. … Junior forward Kyle Kuzma recorded his sixth double-double of the season against Prairie View A&M, and is averaging 16.0 ppg and 11.3 rpg to lead the team in both categories. … Utah has had double-digit turnovers in all but one game this year, against Division II Concordia (Ore.).

About the Dons » San Francisco is among the top-shooting teams from long range in the country, ranking No. 5 with 11 per game and No. 9 at a 41.8 percent 3-point shooting. … The Dons have not faced an opponent ranked in the top 200 of KenPom this year, their best win coming over No. 227 Troy at home. … SF has scored at least 75 points in every game this season, and has yet to shoot an effective field goal percentage of less than 54 percent in a game this year.

Diamond Head Classic field storylines

The Utes are playing a three-game tournament at the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii with games on Dec. 22, 23/24 and 25. Utah starts with San Francisco on Thursday, but each potential opponent has an interesting storyline:

San Francisco (8-2) » The Utes have had plenty of NCAA run-ins with the Dons, including the 1955 and 1956 Bill Russell championship teams and during Utah’s 1998 title game run.

Hawaii (4-5) » A former WAC foe, the Rainbow Warriors include Utah native Rainbow Gibson Johnson, who won an NJCAA championship with Tyler Rawson at SLCC.

Illinois State (6-3) » A matchup with the Redbirds would pit the Utes against Paris Lee, who is among the MVC’s top five in assists (6.0 apg), 3-point shooting (56.5 percent) and steals (2.2 spg).

San Diego State (5-4) » The Utes played this former Mountain West foe each of the last two seasons, splitting the series against one of the game’s winningest coaches, Steve Fisher.

Tulsa (5-4) » Head coach Frank Haith is a controversial figure in college hoops, having led six straight teams of 20 wins or more, but leaving in time to avoid NCAA sanctions at previous stops.

Southern Miss (3-6) » Senior guard Lorenzo Bonam was originally expected to join the Golden Eagles before sanctions gave him cold feet and he landed in Salt Lake City.

Stephen F. Austin (4-5) » The Utes beat the Lumberjacks, 57-50, in a hotly contested NCAA Tournament game in 2015 — Larry Krystkowiak’s first tournament win at Utah.

