Utah basketball: Pressure on Utes to win it all at Diamond Head Classic

Most others are languishing in the triple digits of all three, such as 3-6 Southern Miss (RPI 347) whose only Division I win is over winless Alabama A&M. Only Utah, Illinois State and San Diego State have KenPom and Sagarin ratings in the top 100 in Division I. Utah's strength of schedule so far is No. 349 by KenPom and No. 347 by Sagarin.

The pressure will be on Utah, the only Power 5 conference team, to win three straight — and hopefully get a few breaks to get the best opponents in the tournament. And the Utes, who have only played one game away from Huntsman Center this year, will have to prove they can bring it on a neutral floor.

"It's not gonna be great home crowds — the gym will be a little sparse," Krystkowiak said. "It's an environment where there aren't going to be thousands of people cheering. You've got to be a pretty tight ship."

The Utes want to keep the ship tighter in the tournament, during which Krystkowiak said there will be less margin for error. In particular, Utah's turnover rate — 20.3 percent of possessions, No. 202 nationally — has been concerning. The Utes also shot 60 percent on free throws in the last game, which Krystkowiak said won't cut it.

Utah's added depth from guard Sedrick Barefield and forward David Collette joining the squad is good timing, Krystkowiak said. He'll likely be experimenting more with lineups (Kyle Kuzma on the wing, or four-guard looks) and could be quick to pull players for iffy on-court decisions.

"It's a good motivator, I think, for coaches to have some depth," he said. "When things aren't getting done on the court, there's nothing like playing time when it comes to getting people's attention. So having a little more depth, we played a little more guys, and I'm comfortable doing so."

The Utes won't be alone: Krystkowiak said his family will join him in Hawaii, along with various relatives and in-laws "maybe for the first time ever." Others will have parents and other family members along for the ride.

But it isn't a vacation. Utah will play three games in four days, and the margin for error will be thin.

"Just taking care of our bodies and recovery is going to be a big thing," Barefield said. "So we can go 100 percent every game."

kgoon@sltrib.com

Twitter: @kylegoon