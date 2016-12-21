BYU football: Williams’ big night, Nacua’s interception ice Cougars’ 24-21 Poinsettia Bowl win over Wyoming

"We were hoping one of these guys would make a play," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said, surrounded by Williams and defensive captains Nacua and Harvey Langi. "We needed someone to make a big play, and it happened to be Kai's turn."

A 14-play drive to cut the deficit to 24-14 with 7:35 remaining. The Cowboys got the ball back and drove 81 yards for a touchdown in three minutes. Allen's third-and-4 toss to Tanner Gentry made it 24-21 with 2:11 remaining.

"It came down to a play or two, here or there," said Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, who thought the field conditions — in rained the entire first half — "affected both teams, but I thought it affected us a little bit more."

Wyoming outgained BYU 373-312, but foundered offensively in the first half. Langi earned defensive MVP honors after making 13 tackles.

"There were so many different moments when the elements had an effect on the game, but we will take it," Sitake said.

Held scoreless in the first half, Wyoming converted two fourth-down opportunities and went 60 yards for a touchdown on its first possession of the second half to cut BYU's lead to 10-7. Brian Hill, who didn't play in the first quarter for violating team curfew, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, the first time BYU had been scored on in a second half since Oct. 20 against Boise State.

The Cougars got lucky to take a 17-7 lead, scoring when Tanner Mangum's wobbly pass was tipped twice and into the hands of Tanner Balderree for a 5-yard touchdown.

"That Mangum magic happened again," Sitake said.

Mangum struggled in his first start of the season, completing just 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards and an interception. He played better in the second half, but was sacked for an 11-yard loss by Wyoming's Kevin Prosser with 1:52 remaining, and Jonny Linehan's punt barely made it to midfield.

"Yeah, he just didn't throw stupid passes," Sitake said, agreeing that the sophomore settled down after halftime.

The Cougars were playing without safety Micah Hannemann, who was ejected after an obvious targeting play near the end of the third quarter, when Wyoming made the comeback.

Freshman Dayan Lake picked off a flea-flicker attempt on the next play after Hannemann's miscue and returned it 14 yards to the BYU 45 to set up Williams' TD run.

Rain fell throughout the first half, resulting in some sloppy play from both teams.

The Cougars committed two turnovers in the first half — the second lost fumble of Williams' career and Mangum's first interception of the season — but their defense rose up and kept Wyoming out of the end zone after the miscues.

Williams had 121 rushing yards in the first half, on 15 carries.