Utah Jazz: Nothing goes right for Jazz in 104-74 rout at Golden State

Aside from the final score, the Warriors were as overwhelming mentally as they were to the Jazz physically. There was Golden State power forward Draymond Green dunking in transition, hanging on the rim and scowling at the Jazz bench, drawing a technical foul. There was Stephen Curry draining a 3-pointer, and turning and pointing at the Jazz bench. There was Javale McGee dunking over Jeff Withey and laughing.

The Warriors didn't just beat the Jazz on Tuesday night. They embarrassed them and celebrated in their faces.

Utah center Rudy Gobert was the only Jazz player to show up in a meaningful way. He scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in 31 minutes. He shot 5 of 6 from the field, and was the only Jazz player to offer significant resistance or outwardly show emotion.

The rest of Utah's starting lineup was disastrous. Gordon Hayward scored six points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field. He missed all six of his 3-point attempts and could never find a rhythm. Rodney Hood missed all five of his shots in the first half, and missed the second half with gastric distress. Boris Diaw scored two points on 1 of 5 shooting, and Dante Exum played poorly at the point guard spot.

Utah was competitive in the first quarter, as its defense kept things afloat. The Jazz trailed 19-15, and the feeling was the offense needed to show up quick. Golden State, after all, is the best offensive team in the NBA. The Warriors, 7 of 26 from the field in that opening quarter, weren't going to miss shots forever.

They didn't.

In outscoring Utah 36-18 in the second quarter, Golden State did a 180-degree switch offensively. The Warriors shot 13 of 21 from the field and made three of its four attempts from 3-point range. Klay Thompson came alive, scoring 13 of his 17 points in that second quarter, and the Jazz couldn't keep up.

The 55-33 halftime advantage was essentially the game. Hood never came out for the second half, and things would only get worse. If anything, Tuesday night highlights how much this Jazz team needs Hill against the best teams in the league. Utah never got comfortable in its offense. The Warriors pressured the Jazz perimeter guys and forced a plethora of turnovers, which led to easy baskets at the other end.

Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 25 points, while Kevin Durant chipped in with 22 points and five rebounds. Green scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Joe Johnson came off the bench for 14 points in 22 minutes, while Trey Lyles and Joe Ingles scored 11 points each.

It isn't the end of the world for the Jazz, by any means. Utah is 18-11 overall, and still in the fifth spot in the Western Conference. But Tuesday night also showed how far the Jazz still have to go, in order to be ready come playoff time.

