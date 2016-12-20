Monson: Love is in the air for BYU’s Kalani Sitake

No big deal.

"Having guys you can trust to do their jobs, handle their responsibilities, manage their side of the ball, is important," he said. "These guys are good. I promise you, these guys are ready. Some guys got it. They just have it. I see it all working out."

It did work out. Not all of it, but most of it.

He also said there would be situations that would be messed up and things attempted that would fail, punctuating the statement with an, "Oh, well."

He was right about that, too.

"I'm really secure about the way things are going, confident but also cautious," he added. "Do I think we'll be undefeated for 10 years? No. There will be some things that smack me in the face. Sometimes, you have to own up to some things. Sometimes, you do the wrong things. Sometimes, it's OK to let people see that you struggle. But we'll be all right."

So, the man's a football prophet.

Detmer's offense was more conservative than many would have liked, and it was altered from the attack he quarterbacked at BYU back in the early '90s, but he had reasons to play it the way he did. Foremost among them, he had the best Cougar running back ever to utilize. The argument could be made that Jamaal Williams should have gotten the ball even more than he did. He had 208 carries for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns, numbers that would have rocketed much higher had two things been different — if he had stayed healthy and if the offensive front had been better at grading the road.

Still, Detmer had marginal talent at receiver and a quarterback who wasn't a great passer. The coordinator made mistakes, at times, perhaps the most infamous the limited play-call at Utah on a two-point conversion that would have won the game for BYU. The play failed and the Cougars lost.

Oh, well.

There were other missteps.

But more triumphs.

Tuiaki's defense looked bad against West Virginia and Toledo, but overall finished 15th in the country in allowing just 19.4 points a game. That defense was generally aggressive and specifically proficient at causing turnovers, gaining 29 this season.