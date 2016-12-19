Utah football: Cornerback Hatfield doubts he’ll play in Foster Farms Bowl

Whittingham would only clarify that it was not a legal or academic problem that puts Hatfield's status in question, but a team issue. He didn't put on any conditions on when Hatfield will be able to rejoin the team or practice, only "to be determined" and that he "is working through some things."

Reached by phone over the weekend, Hatfield said he remains on the team, and he deleted the tweet because "it was only for entertainment."

Hatfield has had off-field issues before: He had a troubled offseason in 2015, once arrested on aggravated robbery charges that were dropped, and then on assault charges to which he entered a guilty plea in abeyance. When he was voted a team captain this year, Whittingham held up Hatfield as an example of a player "doing all the things we've asked him to do."

Freshman cornerback Julian Blackmon wouldn't comment on Hatfield's status for the game or for practice, but said only he hopes that he'll be available.

"He's a great player," Blackmon said. "I'm glad that I've gotten to learn from him this year."

Williams talks injury

The mysterious brace that was on Troy Williams' left knee from the Cal game on has been explained, although there isn't all that much mystery to it.

The junior quarterback finally felt comfortable enough to talk about an MCL sprain he played through for most of the season, after a Monday practice when he wasn't wearing a brace during interviews.

It came during the USC game, in which Williams went on to lead the game-winning drive: He finished with 270 yards passing and two touchdowns, and added another rushing touchdown. But he said the injury went on to affect his confidence rushing.

"My knee, it wasn't really a big issue, I just felt like I probably lost a little explosiveness," he said. "I'm not making any excuses. I felt like I should've run the ball more."

Williams has 2,579 yards and 15 touchdowns passing — already the most of any Utah quarterback since Brian Johnson in 2008 — and added 246 rushing yards with five touchdowns through 12 games. While he was touted as a dual-threat quarterback out of high school, coaches downplayed the rushing aspect of his game coming into the year.

But Williams thinks for the next level, he has to get more comfortable and confident when it comes to tucking and running ahead.

"I need to work on being more of a threat in the run game," he said. "Making smarter decisions in the red zone. I want to become a lot better in the red zone offense for next year, and if I can make just a couple of adjustments in the run game and make smarter decisions, we'll be a lot better as a team."