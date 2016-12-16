Olympics: IOC chief Bach feels ‘inner rage’ at Russian doping scandal

Berlin • IOC President Thomas Bach said he feels "shock" and "inner rage" at the extent of Russia's doping scandal detailed by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

"But neither anger nor fear are good advisers. Therefore one in responsible position has to ask straight away, how do you deal with this? What can you do to ensure that it hopefully never happens again?" Bach told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

McLaren's second report detailed a vast, state-sponsored doping cover-up involving 12 medalists from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Bach defended the International Olympic Committee's decision not to ban Russia from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics following McLaren's first report in the summer, but acknowledged the fight against doping had suffered.