Olympics: Rio’s golf course: Who plays it? Who pays for it?

Everything feels unfinished around the course, except the course itself, which threatens to become a white elephant.

Billed as the first public championship-level course in the country, the layout is hidden behind several luxury apartment towers known as "Riserva Golf," which won't be completed until 2018. Cinderblock walls and fencing obstruct the view from the street, and no signs mark the entrance to the course in the western Rio suburb of Barra da Tijuca.

Once through the rutted parking lot and inside the clubhouse, there's no pro shop, few furnishings, no local club professional and no restaurant.

And few players.

Only four middle-age men were on the course one morning this week, though the early rain showers didn't help. Even in good weather, attendance has been sparse in a city of 6 million that has only 1,500 golfers.

Brazil has about 20,000 players. compared to 25 million in the United States, and the game is played almost exclusively by the wealthy.

Another problem: Who will pay to keep the course running? Out-going Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes says the city can't pay. He has said repeatedly he would not have pushed to build the course were in not for the Olympics.

"It's not a popular sport in Brazil," Paes said last year. "But there are some things you need to do when you deliver the Olympics."

Last week, a state court froze Paes' assets as a public prosecutor investigates whether he improperly waived an environmental tax for the course builder. The builders' assets were also frozen.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has declared a "financial calamity" and is several months behind in paying teachers and public employees. And the country itself is in the deepest recession in decades, with unemployment at 12 percent.

Pacheco, who has been managing the course, was vague in explaining how it will stay afloat. He said he would be leaving the job in a few weeks, and that negotiations were taking place with a new management company that could take over Jan. 1. But nothing's been signed with just two weeks to go.

Pacheco said employees of the present management company were being "partially paid" and were still working as both sides work out a pay settlement. Some employees complained several weeks ago about not being paid.

Neil Cleverly, the Briton who helped build the layout and had been managing maintenance, is no longer working at the course since his visa expired. Pacheco said it would be six months before the course was fully operating, and estimated the cost to maintain the layout at between $75,000-100,000 monthly.

World golf officials are concerned.

"As has been the case since the very beginning of this project, getting an accurate picture of the current situation on the ground, and the best parties responsible for the short- and long-term success of the Olympic Golf Course, has been difficult," said Ty Votaw, vice president of the International Golf Federation.