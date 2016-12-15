Olympics: Russia could give up World Cup ski races amid doping scandal

Moscow • Russia is prepared to give up hosting rights for some World Cup cross-country skiing races to help the country's image amid a doping scandal.
Elena Valbe, the president of the Russian cross-country skiing federation, said she would "absolutely" allow the March 16-19 final round of the World Cup in Tyumen to be moved outside the country if it would generate goodwill to let Russia compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
"My deep conviction is that now we need to think about our team going to the Olympics Games," Valbe told state news agency R-Sport on Thursday. "A World Cup stage is a second-level issue."