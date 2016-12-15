Olympics: Russia could give up World Cup ski races amid doping scandal

Russia is again under pressure after a report last week by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren detailed a vast, state-sponsored doping cover-up involving 12 medalists from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

On Tuesday, the 2017 world bobsled and skeleton championships were moved from Russia after several of the top sliders said they would not compete in the country because of doping concerns, something Valbe argued had set a precedent for more events being transferred or canceled.

"If one federation is doing something, there's probably a joint agreement, or at least they've consulted among themselves," she said.

In July, the International Olympic Committee encouraged winter sports federations not to schedule competitions in Russia because of doping concerns, though the call prompted little response at the time.

On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that an "atmosphere" of suspicion around Russia was not enough to move events like the bobsled world championships.

"The anti-doping campaign has turned into an anti-Russian campaign," Medvedev said. "What's atmosphere got to do with it if there's a contract?"