Olympics: IOC president Bach wants life bans for proven Russian cheats

Lausanne, Switzerland • Russian athletes and officials who are proven to have been part of a doping "manipulation system" should be banned for life from the Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday.
Bach gave his personal view one day before Canadian investigator Richard McLaren publishes a final report into alleged state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Proof of systematic doping would be "aggravated circumstances" to justify life bans, the IOC leader said at a news conference after a three-day executive board meeting.
"I would not like to see this person again at any Olympic Games in any function," Bach said, noting that as an IOC disciplinary commission chairman he approved life bans for Austrian team members implicated in doping at the 2006 Turin Winter Games.