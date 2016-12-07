Olympics: IOC extends provisional measures against Russia

Separately, the IOC also released its latest figures from this year's retesting of stored doping samples from the 2012 London Olympics and 2008 Beijing Games, putting the total so far of positive cases at 101, with three new positives recorded since the 98 cases announced in July. Russian athletes and the sport of weightlifting were the worst offenders.

IOC medical director Dr. Richard Budgett said he expects "many more" positives from the London Games to be confirmed in the coming weeks. To date, the retests have caught at least 27 medalists from Beijing and 16 from London, including five gold medalists.

The IOC executive board released a statement that set out its position ahead of Friday's r release in London of McLaren's second and final report into the Russian scandal.

The Canadian lawyer's first report, issued in July, led WADA to recommend Russia's exclusion from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The IOC rejected the call, instead allowing international federations to decide which Russians could compete.

Friday's report is expected to focus on evidence of organized Russian doping centered on the Sochi Games, including allegations that tainted samples of Russian athletes — including medalists — were swapped for clean ones through a concealed hole in the wall of the drug-testing lab.

The IOC said the allegations "go to the heart of the Olympic Games and are a fundamental attack on their integrity."

The committee said "due process" must be followed, meaning McLaren's evidence must be evaluated and those implicated — including athletes and the Russian Sports Ministry — "have to be given the right to be heard."

Once the investigations are complete, the IOC will "take all the appropriate measures and sanctions," including disqualification of athletes from the games and exclusion of implicated officials, entourage or government officials from the Olympics, the statement said.

The IOC's call for a "freeze" on major events in Russia has been called into question by Russia's hosting of the 2017 world bobsled and skeleton championships in Sochi. Some athletes have suggested they could boycott the event.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the resolution did not cover events that were "already planned."

"As it stands that event was planned beforehand and doesn't contravene the IOC's call as far as I understand," he said.

Questions have also been raised over the recent decision to award the 2021 world biathlon championships to Russia in the Siberian city of Tyumen. International Biathlon Union President Anders Besseberg has said the event could be relocated if more evidence of state-backed doping emerges.

Outside of the Olympics, international federations have the authority to sanction athletes and their entourage and potentially suspend national federations, the IOC said.

McLaren's report will be sent to two separate IOC inquiry commissions. One is looking into the allegations of Russian state involvement in doping, the other is investigating the athletes and the doping samples.