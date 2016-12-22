Prep football: 2016 All-Tribune defense/special teams

Josh Davis

Alta | Senior | Running back

Davis, a two-time selection on the All-Tribune Team, established the single-season all-purpose state record with 3,836 total yards. He reached the 2,000-yard rushing plateau for the second consecutive season, and his 2,645 rushing yards this season are the second-most in state history. He added 28 touchdowns with his feet. Davis caught 30 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns while also contributing 516 kick return yards and 262 punt return yards. "The question is what did he not do? I mean, he was like 85 percent of the offense," said Alta coach Alema Te'o. "Just a great leader on the field. He's a guy we all looked to to get us out of a pinch. He was a huge part of what we did here at Alta these past two years, and he's going to be sorely missed."

Austin Freeman

Fremont | Senior | Running back

Freeman rushed for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns on 155 attempts, equating to an average of 9.1 yards per carry. He added 277 yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. "Austin has been an outstanding leader in our football program. Last winter, he was organizing team activities away from our school that undoubtedly improved our team unity and became priceless when our season started," wrote Fremont coach Kory Bosgieter. "He has all of the traits that quality running backs possess and has increasingly became more powerful each season. His balance and ability to make you miss are extraordinary. He is a very impressive young man in all areas of his life."

Ty Jones

Provo | Senior | Wide receiver

After being named to the All-Tribune Team as a junior, Jones' production didn't drop with added coverage focused toward him. The Washington commit hauled in 63 receptions for 1,523 yards and 20 touchdowns. In three years in the Bulldogs program, he finished with 2,760 yards and 38 touchdowns on 134 catches. "Ty Jones is an extraordinary athlete. Of the many great athletes I have coached, he is by far the best receiver I have had the pleasure to work with," wrote Provo coach Tony McGeary. "Ty's size made him the total package; he was able to do whatever we asked of him — run, catch, or block. He has an innate ability to high point the ball, and the gift of catching and running. But his hands are the real highlight. He is magical to watch."

Haze Hadley