Gymnastics: Ex-gymnastics doctor arraigned; police probing 50 complaints

Also on Tuesday, a Detroit attorney said he filed a civil lawsuit against Nassar on behalf of a Los Angeles woman who says she was sexually abused about 20 years ago during treatments when she was a 14-year-old gymnast.

It's at least the third civil suit filed against Nassar.

The woman filing Tuesday's lawsuit is not the girl in Michigan's criminal case.

Those alleged assaults against the girl occurred between 1998 and 2005, from the age of 6 until the girl was 12. She was not a gymnast, patient or family member, said Attorney General Bill Schuette.

He said Nassar, a former associate professor of osteopathic medicine at Michigan State University who lives in Holt in suburban Lansing, committed "predatory, menacing" acts and "stole this young lady's childhood."

"This is the tip of the iceberg," Schuette said during a news conference Tuesday.

University police chief James Dunlap said his department has received roughly 50 complaints.

"We're dealing with decades of effort to go back and identify witnesses and to compile those for submission to the attorney general's office," he said.

Ingham County 55th District Court Magistrate Mark Blumer ordered Nassar to wear an electronic tether and to surrender his passport. He also was prohibited from being present with anyone under 18, including his children, unless another adult is there.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15.

Nassar, who could face life imprisonment if he is convicted, has denied wrongdoing.

Shannon Smith, one of his lawyers, said his wife — who was in the courtroom — and "hundreds of people support him 100 percent. We have received countless emails and communications from other doctors, physicians, physical therapists, ex-patients, ex-coworkers supporting him."

Assistant state attorney general Angela Povilaitis had asked that bond be denied or, in the alternate, that a very high amount be imposed.

"She has come forward bravely to report this and to cooperate and prosecute this case," she said.

Nassar was fired in September by Michigan State. In October, a former gymnast who was on the national team from 2006 to 2011 filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, alleging Nassar repeatedly sexually abused her and renowned husband-and-wife coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi turned a blind eye to molestations.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which has been named in two civil lawsuits, said previously that that it cut ties with Nassar after learning of athlete concerns about him in the summer of 2015.