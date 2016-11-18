Olympics: World baseball head not worried about Fukushima health risks

Tokyo • Staging games in Fukushima for the 2020 Olympics will not present any health risk to players, the president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation said Friday.

Tokyo Olympic organizers are planning to hold part of the baseball and softball competition in the region devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

The WBSC held an under-15 baseball tournament in Fukushima this year. Cuba beat Japan to defend its title.

"From the data I have received, the situation is not dangerous in Fukushima," WBSC president Riccardo Fraccari said. "The situation is fine now so I don't think we will have any problems three years on."