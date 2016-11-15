Olympics: LA addresses Trump factor; 3 cities make 2024 Olympic pitch

Trump's comments during the divisive campaign about Muslims and Mexicans and some of his foreign policy views may not help the California city's chances with some of the IOC's 98 members, who represent a range of nationalities, cultures and religions.

It was American sprinter Allyson Felix, a Los Angeles-born African-American sprinter and six-time Olympic gold medalist, who addressed those concerns during the presentation. Without mentioning Trump by name, her message was clear.

"We just finished our presidential election, and some of you may question America's commitment to its founding principles," Felix said. "I have one message for you: Please don't doubt us. America's diversity is our greatest strength."

Felix said America "needs the games to help make our nation better, now more than ever."

She raised the issue of race and slavery in explaining the history and diversity of the country.

"We're also a nation with individuals like me, descendants of people who came to America, not of their own free will but against it," Felix said. "But we're not a nation that clings to our past, no matter how glorious — or how painful. Americans rush toward the future."

"I believe L.A. is a perfect choice for the 2024 Games, because the face of our city reflects the face of the Olympic Movement itself," she said.

IOC vice president John Coates, of Australia, was among the delegates in the audience and said Felix's words hit the mark.

"I did think Allyson addressed the Trump issue very well," he told The Associated Press. "I think the question was hanging. I thought it was very, very well-crafted."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat who was a prominent Clinton supporter, also took up the theme of diversity and openness, saying his city can deliver "transformative" games.

"I see an America that remains actively engaged in the world," he said. "I see an America that is outward-looking, ready to play its role alongside the community of nations to address our world's most pressing challenges."

Speaking afterward, Garcetti said an Olympic bid stands on a city's own merits and does not depend on who is the president of the country.

"Today we just reminded people that any nation is made of its people, not one person," he said. "We think that is something that, whether it's Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, transcends all of us as Americans. I don't think that the Hungarians or the French or the Americans are making their bid plans based on what the national leader says."

Los Angeles hosted the games in 1932 and 1984. New York and Chicago failed in bids for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, respectively.

"This is our third attempt to host the Olympic Games in the past 10 years and for many reasons ... I must say this is the most remarkable U.S. bid I have ever seen," U.S. Olympic Committee President Larry Probst said. "We have learned many lessons from our previous bids, and failure can be a great teacher."