Iconic judge Ida Tateoka dies at 92

Figure skating » Pioneer helped bring the Olympics to Utah.

One of the pioneers of Utah figure skating died on Sunday.

Ida Shimizu Tateoka, the first U.S. Figure Skating Association judge ever from the Beehive State, was 92. Tateoka also played an integral role in bringing the 2002 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City.

She was part of the Utah delegation in Budapest, Hungary, on June 16, 1995, when it was revealed that Utah's capital would host the Winter Games in less than seven years time.

During her lengthy tenure as an international skating official, Tateoka judged two Olympics, two World Championships, four Junior World Championships, 18 international competitions, 13 U.S. national championships and three Special Olympic International Games.