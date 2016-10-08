Olympics: IOC calls on WADA to lead unified global anti-doping system

"This is a clear commitment by the entire Olympic movement to an independent and harmonized worldwide fight by a stronger anti-doping agency," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a conference call after the closed-door, four-hour meeting at a Lausanne hotel.

The summit also supported previously announced plans for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to take over the role of imposing sanctions on doping cheats, removing the responsibility from sports federations in order to make the system more independent. CAS handled doping sanctions during the Rio Games for the first time.

But the over-arching thrust of the meeting was to give support to a reinforced WADA, which was set up by the IOC in 1999. The leaders said WADA would hold the "regulatory role" in the worldwide anti-doping fight.

"I'm very happy with it," WADA President Craig Reedie said after the meeting. "We now have a clear set of principles established by the IOC. We are to be given substantial additional authority and substantial additional powers. I am perfectly happy with that."

The meeting came following a spate of public attacks on WADA by several IOC members, who believed the agency was slow to respond to doping in Russia and then overstepped its remit by pushing for the country's exclusion from the Rio Games.

The IOC rejected WADA's recommendation — which followed a report by investigator Richard McLaren that detailed systematic doping and cover-ups — and let international sports federations decide which individual Russian athletes could compete in Rio.

A three-page statement issued after the summit made no mention of Russia or the scandal.

Bach, however, said giving WADA "more authority" over national anti-doping agencies could help prevent further cases of non-compliance, citing Russia and Kenya specifically.

The summit also supported the plan, first announced a year ago, for creation of a new anti-doping testing body "within the framework of WADA," that would also have intelligence gathering and investigative powers. The intention is to have the body operating in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"It is quite a complex area," Reedie said. "There's questions of who will use it and questions of finance."

WADA was asked to discuss the proposals at board meetings on Nov. 19-20 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The summit also called for strengthening WADA's "governance structure," and approval of a policy to encourage and protect whistleblowers.

Russian runner Yulia Stepanova and her husband helped expose the widespread doping in their homeland, and are living in hiding in the United States. The IOC rejected Stepanova's bid to run as an independent athlete in Rio.

Still to be determined is who has the power to sanction countries for non-compliance with WADA's rules, an issue brought to light by the Russian crisis. Bach said the issue was not discussed in detail at the summit because governments also need to be involved, again citing Russia.

"The general rule is that you do not want to see the prosecutor also being the judge," Bach said, indicating that WADA should not be handling both roles.