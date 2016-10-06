Olympics: 36 boxing judges, referees barred from future events

Lausanne, Switzerland • Three dozen boxing referees and judges who officiated at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics have been barred from working at further world-level events until an investigation is completed.
The international boxing association said Thursday the 36 referees and judges should be ineligible to officiate at events it organizes. AIBA's youth world championships will be held next month in St. Petersburg, Russia, but the association has no senior world championships scheduled in the next year.
The integrity of AIBA, its officials and scoring system were questioned in Rio. During the games, AIBA president C.K. Wu responded to the criticism by reassigning his executive director to other duties.