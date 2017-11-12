Clemson, S.C. • Travis Etienne ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard burst with 3:05 left, and No. 4 Clemson won the ACC Atlantic Division with a 31-14 victory over Florida State.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP) and their dominant defense looked to have this one wrapped up when they opened a 17-0 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. But the Seminoles (3-6, 3-5) rallied on Jacques Patrick's 9-yard scoring run and a double flea-flicker for a 60-yard TD catch by tight end Ryan Izzo.

Florida State then recovered Kelly Bryant's fumble on the Clemson 40 with 6:46 to go, putting the Seminoles in position to spoil the Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes. But safety Van Smith intercepted James Blackman's pass over the middle on the next play, setting up the TD drive that secured the win for the defending national champions.

Etienne had a 25-yard run to the FSU 5 and took it in two plays later as the chilly Death Valley crowd erupted in celebration of a chance for a third straight ACC title in Charlotte in three weeks.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen knocked away Blackman's fourth-down pass with 2:13 left to end the Seminoles' comeback hopes.

No. 5 Oklahoma 38, No. 8 TCU 20 • Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes, Rodney Anderson had 290 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma rolled past TCU to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

Anderson ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 139 yards and two scores for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 5 CFP). They have won five straight.

Mayfield strengthened his Heisman Trophy resume by passing for 333 yards and rushing for 50 against a TCU defense that entered the night ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense and total defense. He did it in front of a crowd of 88,308, the largest home crowd in school history. The Sooners ran for 200 yards against the nation's No. 1 rushing defense.

Kenny Hill passed for 270 yards for the Horned Frogs (8-2, 5-2, No. 6 CFP), but he completed just 13 of 28 passes. TCU defensive end Mat Boesen was ejected in the second quarter for kicking an Oklahoma player. TCU is tied for second place in the Big 12 and still has a chance to reach the conference title game.

No. 6 Wisconsin 38, No. 25 Iowa 14 • Receiver Kendric Pryor scored twice, and Wisconsin relied on stifling defense to overcome four turnovers and Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson's two touchdowns.

The win allowed the Badgers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 8) to clinch a trip to the league conference title game as West champions.

Credit their defense for another overpowering outing at chilly Camp Randall Stadium.

Leon Jacobs recovered two fumbles — one returned for a score — and fellow linebacker T.J. Edwards had an interception for the Badgers, who shut down an Iowa offense that had overwhelmed Ohio State last week.

The Hawkeyes (6-4, 3-4, CFP No. 20) were held to 66 total yards and five first downs, including just 15 yards and one first down in the first half.

No. 12 Oklahoma State 49, No. 24 Iowa State 42 • Mason Rudolph threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns — including two in the final 5:55 — and Oklahoma State rallied to beat Iowa State and keep its Big 12 title hopes alive.

Justice Hill had 134 yards and three TD runs for the Cowboys (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP). They remained tied for second place in the league with two games to go. The top two finishers in the Big 12 will meet in the championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 2.

Rudolph found Marcell Ateman for a 30-yard TD pass, and Hill's 2-point conversion run tied it at 42 with 5:55 left. The Cowboys jumped ahead 49-42 just two minutes later as Rudolph found Dillon Stoner for a 19-yard touchdown reception. The Cyclones got inside Oklahoma State's 3-yard line with 32 seconds left, but Zeb Noland threw an interception to A.J. Green to end the game.

No. 14 UCF 49, UConn 24 • Otis Anderson ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns, McKenzie Milton passed for 311 yards and Central Florida pulled away from UConn.

Anderson had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and helped the undefeated Knights (9-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference, CFP, No. 18) break it open with a 65-yard touchdown run, making it 35-17 with 14:11 left. The freshman bounced back nicely after he had a costly fumble in the third quarter.

Milton was 24 for 36. He threw a 6-yard TD pass to Marlon Williams in the first quarter and a 41-yarder to Tre'Quan Smith with 7:43 left in the first half, helping the Knights to a 28-10 lead at the break. David Pindell passed for 201 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score for UConn (3-7, 2-5).

No. 16 Penn State 35, Rutgers 6 • Trace McSorley accounted for 258 total yards and three touchdowns and Penn State routed Rutgers after a two-loss stretch.

McSorley became Penn State's career touchdown leader with 68, overtaking Daryll Clark's record of 65 with one rushing and two passing scores, and the Nittany Lions scored 35 straight points after going down 6-0 in the first quarter.

Saquon Barkley ran for two touchdowns, and DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki each had scoring receptions for Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten). Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) got a pair of field goals from Andrew Harte.

Georgia Tech 28, No. 17 Virginia Tech 22 • TaQuon Marshall got two long touchdown passes out of his only completions, including an 80-yarder to Ricky Jeune with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, and Ajani Kerr swatted away a fourth-pass in the end zone to preserve Georgia Tech's upset.

In a game with several huge momentum swings, Virginia Tech rallied from a 21-9 deficit in the second half. The Hokies (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) went ahead 22-21 when Greg Stroman returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown off a terrible pass by Marshall with 7:27 left.

The Georgia Tech quarterback made up for his mistake just two snaps later, after the Yellow Jackets recovered a fumbled kickoff. Jeune got loose behind the secondary, hauled in the long throw and just managed to stick the ball inside the pylon before tumbling out of bounds.

It was the longest touchdown pass of the season for the Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-3), surpassing Marshall's 60-yard scoring play to Brad Stewart early in the second half.

No. 21 Michigan 35, Maryland 10 • Brandon Peters threw two touchdown passes, Chris Evans ran for two scores and Michigan dominated Maryland in the first half.

The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) have won three straight. The Terrapins (4-6, 2-5) have lost five of six.

Before the second quarter was halfway over, Michigan had a 28-0 lead thanks to Peters' passing and some madcap miscues by Maryland.

Peters threw touchdown passes of 33 yards to Zach Gentry and 3 yards to Sean McKeon. Henry Poggi and Evans ran for scores. Evans, who scored from a yard out in the second quarter, added a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

No. 23 West Virginia 28, Kansas State 23 • Will Grier threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Justin Crawford added 113 yards rushing and West Virginia overcame its early mistakes to hold off Kansas State.

Ka'Raun White had eight catches for 168 yards and two scores, and David Sills V also had a pair of TD catches, helping the Mountaineers (7-3, 5-2) stay alive in the race for the Big 12 title game.

The Wildcats (5-5, 3-4) closed to 28-23 early in the fourth quarter, but an offense down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson couldn't get its team all the way back.