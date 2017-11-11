Ogden • Weber State senior guard Ryan Richardson scored 20 points to help the Wildcats beat Utah State 65-59 on Friday night as the two schools opened their seasons at the Dee Events Center.

The Aggies were led by 12 points from center Alex Dargenton and 11 points from guard DeAngelo Isby. Utah State’s Koby McEwen, the Mountain West Conference’s freshman of the year last season, struggled with foul trouble throughout the game and never seemed to find his rhythm when he was on the court, finishing with nine points.