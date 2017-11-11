Corvallis, Ore. • Tres Tinkle said it felt great being back on the court again.

"We put in so much work this offseason to make sure we show people what we're capable of doing," he said.

Tinkle had 24 points and six rebounds as Oregon State beat Southern Utah 99-82 in the season opener for both squads Friday night.

In his first game in nearly a year due to injury, Tinkle drove the lane, made free throws and scored from long distance. He shot 8-for-11 from the field.

Ethan Thompson had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in his first college game for the Beavers (1-0), who provided coach Wayne Tinkle with his 200th career win.

"I'm glad I got the first game out of the way, all the nerves away," Thompson said.

Jadon Cohee scored 21 points and Brandon Better scored 18 points for the Thunderbirds (0-1), who play in the Big Sky Conference.

"For our first game, Pac-12 opponent, seven new players . It was a good test for us," Southern Utah coach Todd Simon said.

Oregon State shot 54 percent for the game compared to 39 percent for Southern Utah. Referees called a whopping 62 personal fouls and seven players, including Oregon State big man Drew Eubanks, fouled out.

"I've never been a part of anything like that," Tinkle said.

The Thunderbirds shot 2-12 to start and committed seven early turnovers, allowing the Beavers to surge ahead 22-12 after a JaQuori McLaughlin lay-up at the 9:31 mark.

Oregon State closed the first half on an 11-1 run, capped by a buzzer-beating three-quarter-court heave by Tinkle that made the score 51-28.

The Beavers led by as many as 28 in the second half.

Eubanks added 16 points and seven rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Oregon State.