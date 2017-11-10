The ninth-ranked BYU women’s volleyball team beat Gonzaga in straight sets on Thursday night in Spokane, Wash., 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 to improve to 24-2 overall and 13-1 in the West Coast Conference.

Veronica Jones-Perry led the Cougars with 16 kills, seven digs and three aces. Lyndie Haddock set the team with 33 assists and nine digs while Mary Lake collected 16 digs.

USC 3, Utah 1 • Adora Anae led the Utes (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12) with 15 kills and 18 digs for her 60th career double-double.

Weber State 4, Portland State 1 • Megan Gneiting recorded a career-high 21 kills and added a career-high four aces for the Wildcats (9-18, 7-8 Big Sky)

Northern Colorado 3, Southern Utah 1 • Macky Fifita led the way for the Thunderbirds, recording 17 kills and 14 digs.