Provo • BYU will only have to wait one more year for one of the basketball players it signed this week, but the standard two years for the other.

Coach Dave Rose announced Friday that Timpview High senior Hunter Erickson and Trevin Knell of Woods Cross have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Cougars.

Erickson, 6-foot-3, will go on an LDS Church mission next summer after he graduates from Timpview, while Knell is currently on a mission in Uruguay and will return in time to play in the 2019-20 season. Knell signed with Cal out of high school, but asked for and received a release from the Golden Bears after a coaching change occurred while he was on his mission.

The Cougars have no seniors on their roster for the 2017-18 season, which begins Saturday night at the Marriott Center against Mississippi Valley State.

Timpview center Gavin Baxter signed in 2015 and left on a mission in 2016. He will be available to play in the fall of 2018.

Erickson and Knell are both known for their shooting.

Erickson averaged 22.0 points per game last year and made 57 3-pointers.

“Hunter is a tough, skilled and athletic guard,” Rose said. “We love his competitive nature and are so excited to have the opportunity to have him join our program.”

Erickson also had offers from UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Northridge and Utah, according to a BYU news release.

Knell, 6-5, was a Salt Lake Tribune all-state pick in 2016 and 2017. He averaged 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game his senior season and helped the Wildcats go 22-3 overall and 22-0 in Region 5.

“Trevin is an elite shooter who loves to be in the gym,” Rose said. “We love his ability to spread the floor and shoot the ball.”

Prior to signing with Cal in November of 2016, Knell had offers from at least 12 other Division I programs. He is expected to return in July of 2019.