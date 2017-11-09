Foxborough, Mass. • Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Brad Friedel is the new head coach of the New England Revolution.

The 46-year-old Friedel most recently served as head coach of the U.S. under-19 national team. The appointment was announced on Thursday.

Friedel made 82 appearances for the United States over 13 years and was on the national team's roster for three World Cups, including the American team that advanced to the quarterfinals in 2002.

His club career was highlighted by 17 Premier League seasons, including stints with the Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has been with the U.S. under-19 team since January, also serving as an assistant on the under-20 team to head coach Tab Ramos.

