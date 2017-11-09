

Southern Utah men’s basketball coach Todd Simon has dubbed this season a “wild card year.”

“We do feel like we have a lot of talent,” he said. “It’s a matter of how quick can we jell, how quick can all these new faces lean to play with each other, establish roles and adjust to college life. … It’s a matter of how quickly can we accelerate that process of experience.”

With massive turnover on the Southern Utah roster, including the loss of star guard Randy Onwuasor, the Thunderbirds were ranked dead last in the Big Sky preseason poll. Last season they lost in the conference quarterfinals, and this year only two available players have experience consistently playing 20-plus minutes at the NCAA Division I level.

“I understand all that,” Simon said, unsurprised by the team’s ranking, “but I think those that would sit in in our practices when we’re at full strength you can see the upside.”

Season opener



Southern Utah at Oregon State



When • Friday, 9 p.m. MST



TV • Pac-12 Network



Southern Utah’s eight additions include two freshmen, two junior college transfers and two NCAA transfers that will sit out this year and two grad transfers.

Without Onwuasor, veteran leadership will have to come from redshirt senior James McGee, who averaged 14.2 points per game as a starter last year and finished the season shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Onwuasor joined LSU as a graduate transfer this year, following a 2016-17 season in which he led Southern Utah with 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

So how can SUU replace that kind of talent? It won’t.

“We can change our style of play,” Simon said. “We really want to be a program this year that’s … moving the ball around and has five options that can score on the floor, and I think we have that. And I think collectively as a group we’ll be more efficient.”

Southern Utah seemed to be heading that direction in its exhibition game against Concordia last week, with five players scoring in the double digits. That included returners James McGee and Christian Musoko, and transfer Brandon Better, who each scored 20-plus points.

On top of the player turnover, Southern Utah also made changes to the coaching staff over the offseason.

Assistant coaches Patrice Days and Andy Johnson left the program, Days to take a job at Coastal Carolina and Johnson reportedly to be closer to his family. SUU hired former CSU Northridge assistant coach Chris Pompey and promoted Trent Angelucci to assistant coach.

“That’s one of our strengths,” Simon said, “is we have a really good staff.”

Southern Utah men’s basketball overview



Key returnees • G James McGee (14.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg), F Jacob Calloway (7.2 ppg, 3.3) F/C Ivan Madunic (4.7 ppg, 4 rpg) F/C Christian Musoko (4.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg).



Key losses • G Randy Onwuasor (23.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg), G John Marshall (7.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg), G Race Parsons (6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg), F Brayden Holker (4.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg)



Overview • The T-Birds’ success this season will hinge on the ability for their new additions to adjust quickly due to turnover on the court and within the coaching staff. In coach Todd Simon’s second year at the helm, preseason polls rank the Thunderbirds last in the Big Sky.

