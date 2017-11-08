Basketball dad LaVar Ball's middle son LiAngelo was reportedly among three UCLA freshman basketball players arrested in China for shoplifting, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Many details around the reported arrest and alleged crime remain murky, although two others, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, are also said to be in Chinese custody. One source told ESPN police came to the team hotel early Tuesday morning to apprehend the student-athletes, who were reportedly not allowed to speak to any coaches.

"They weren't messing around," the source told ESPN. "The kids were scared."

The Bruins arrived in Shanghai on Sunday evening for a week-long trip that will see the team face Georgia Tech on Friday in the Pac-12 China Game. Georgia Tech officials said some of their players were also questioned at the hotel Tuesday, but were later determined to be "not involved in the activities being investigated," the school said in a statement to the network.

According to an itinerary posted on the Bruins' website, the team spent Monday in Hangzhou, where they visited the campus of the Alibaba Group, the world's largest retail commerce group, which is often compared to Amazon. Tuesday's activities appear to be largely taken up by practice and travel. The team is slated to then visit Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.

"We've got six freshmen here — it's a younger group — so it's just a matter of getting our guys on the plane, guys to the bus and then into that hotel room," Coach Steve Alford said ahead of the trip. "It's a long journey between the flight and a three-hour bus trip. We want our guys to take this all in. Each evening, we'll talk about what we've seen. . . . I really want our guys to be able to grasp the educational part of this trip."

Ball's famous family, including older brother Lonzo, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and father LaVar, have also not commented on the report. UCLA, however, released a statement, although the school did not confirm LiAngelo Ball was among those arrested.

Article continues below

"We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China," UCLA said (via ESPN). "The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time."