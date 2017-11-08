1 of 9 View Caption

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2013, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay throws a pitch during the first... A sign outside Citizens Bank Park displays a message of remembrance of former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay in Philadelphia, ... A memento is set in remembrance of former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay outside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Wednesday... FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2014, file photo, former Philadelphia Phillies' Roy Halladay acknowledges the crowd before a baseball ... A sign outside Citizens Bank Park has message in remembrance of former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017... Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels hugs Phillies Chairman David Montgomery before talking to the media about fo... FILE - In this March 9, 2017, file photo, guest instructor, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay watches relief ... FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay, left, celebrates with teammate Jayson ... FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2010 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay, throws against the Cincinnati Reds during...