Atlanta • Atlanta midfielder Julian Gressel has been named Major League Soccer's Rookie of the Year.

Gressel, 23, appeared in 32 matches with 24 starts, and had nine assists, third-most for a rookie in league history. He also had five goals.

Atlanta United, playing its first season in MLS, went 15-9-10 this season and finished fourth in the Eastern Conference. United was the first expansion team to make the playoffs since 1998.

"It's a great honor, not just for me but I think for the whole club," he said. "It's been a tremendous year for me personally and now you add a trophy to it — it's kind of a cool thing."

The eighth overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft, Gressel had 30 goals and 26 assists over four seasons at Providence College.