Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Nine of the 2017 NFL season:

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville won, 23-7)

• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had six tackles and three assists in all 80 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia won, 51-23)

• Broncos RB Devontae Booker (Utah) had six rushing attempts for 21 yards and two catches for 9 yards. He also returned fixe kicks for 106 yards in 22 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.

• Broncos OT Garett Bolles (Utah) played all 64 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (Tennessee won, 23-20)

• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had four tackles and an interception in 52 defensive snaps.

• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) had one tackle in nine defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU) had four tackles in 37 defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants (Los Angeles won, 51-17)

• Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) played eight defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (New Orleans won, 30-10)

• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had three tackles and an assist in all 59 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Carolina won, 20-17)

• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had one tackle and two assists in 23 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.

• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had one tackle assist in 35 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) played 17 special teams snaps.

• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 65 offensive snaps and had one tackle on a fumble recovery.

• Panthers WR Kaelin Clay (Utah) had a fumble and a fumble recovery and three punt returns for two yards in eight offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (Arizona won, 20-10)

• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) had two rushing attempts for 6 yards, a kick return for 23 yards and three punt returns for 14 yards in four offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.

• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played two offensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

Washington at Seattle Seahawks (Washington won, 17-14)

• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had a safety, a sack, 10 tackles and two assists in all 63 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

• Washington guard Tony Bergstrom (Utah) played five offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (Dallas won, 28-17)

• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had five rushing attempts for 19 yards in all 57 offensive snaps.

• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had four tackles and two assists in 65 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (Oakland won, 27-24)

• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 63 offensive snaps.

• Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) had two tackles in 53 defensive snaps

• Raiders safety Keith McGill (Utah) played 21 special teams snaps.

• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) played three defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.

• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played eight special teams snaps.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) had one rushing attempt for 1 yard and a touchdown and two receptions for 31 yards in nine offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) had two tackle assists in 27 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) had two tackles in 10 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.

• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had two tackles in 38 defensive snaps and one special teams snap.

• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had one tackle in 18 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.