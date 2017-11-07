Green Bay, Wis. • Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.

Stafford was 26 of 33, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Ameer Abdullah added a 4-yard touchdown run for Detroit (4-4).

Green Bay (4-4) finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 9:52 left.

The Lions answered with Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 left to put the game out of reach with a 17-point lead. Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.