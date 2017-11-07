Atlanta • Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum added 21 and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 110-107 Monday night for their ninth straight victory.

Irving's 3 from the right wing put the Celtics up 104-103 — the game's 25th lead change — with 1:37 remaining, and Boston led the rest of the way.

Dennis Schroder had 23 points for the rebuilding Hawks, who dropped to 2-9 a night after a surprising two-point win at Cleveland.

Boston improved to 9-2, best in the NBA, and has its longest winning streak in seven years.

Al Horford had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in his best game against the Hawks. Horford spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta before leaving as a free agent ahead of last season and had totals of 20 points and 17 rebounds in three games against the Hawks.

NETS 98, SUNS 92 • In Phoenix, D'Angelo Russell had 23 points and nine assists, Joe Harris scored a season-high 18 points and Brooklyn beat Phoenix.

The Suns rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to lead 75-74 after Jared Dudley's layup with 9:17 to play, but the Nets went back ahead moments later and held on to end a four-game skid.

Russell scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. DeMarre Carroll added 14 points and 11 rebounds.