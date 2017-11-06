HAWKS 117, CAVALIERS 115

Cleveland • Dennis Schroeder scored 28 points and injury-riddled Atlanta beat Cleveland 117-115 to end an eight-game losing streak.

Missing five players, Atlanta won for the first time since topping Dallas in the season opener.

Cleveland's Kevin Love was taken to a hospital with an illness, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said without disclosing the problem. Love left in the third quarter.

Coming off his 57-point performance Friday night at Washington, LeBron James had 26 points and 13 assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost five of seven.

WIZARDS 107, RAPTORS 96 • In Toronto, Bradley Beal scored 38 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 19 and Washington overcame the absence of All-Star point guard John Wall to beat Toronto, winning for the second time in 11 meetings with the Raptors.

Marcin Gortat had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 10 points for the Wizards. Wall sat out because of a sprained left shoulder sustained Friday in a 130-122 loss to Cleveland. He is expected to return for Tuesday's home game against Dallas.

Toronto lost its starting point guard when Kyle Lowry was ejected with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession for arguing. Lowry finished with two points in 12 minutes. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Norman Powell had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in three home games this season.

TRAIL BLAZERS 103, THUNDER 99 • In Portland, Ore., Damian Lillard had 36 points and 13 assists, Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and Portland held off Oklahoma City.

Lillard, scoring at least 30 points in his fourth consecutive game, scored on a driving layup with 29.5 seconds to give the Blazers a 98-94 lead that the Thunder were unable to overcome.

Nurkic hit 11 of 15 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. C.J. McCollum made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Blazers, who hit 50 percent from the floor (37 of 74).

Paul George topped the Thunder with 27 points. Russell Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists.

Oklahoma City played much of the second half without Carmelo Anthony. He was ejected from the game with 4:26 left in the third quarter following a flagrant foul. Driving to the basket, Anthony elbowed the chin of Nurkic, who collapsed and lay on the floor for more than a minute.

KNICKS 108, PACERS 101 • In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 40 points, carrying the New York Knicks back from a 19-point deficit to a 108-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Porzingis added eight rebounds and six blocked shots in his seventh 30-point performance in nine games this season.

Rookie Frank Ntilikina made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining as the Knicks won for the fifth time in six games after an 0-3 start. He had 10 points and seven assists off the bench.

Thaddeus Young scored 18 points and Victor Oladipo had 17 for the Pacers, who led 84-65 with under 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

LAKERS 107, GRIZZLIES 102 • In Los Angeles, Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and Los Angeles blew most of a 22-point lead before hanging on for their third victory in four games.

Rookie Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and 12 rebounds in his second career start for the Lakers. They beat Memphis at Staples Center for the fourth straight time despite the Grizzlies' furious late rally.

Tyreke Evans scored 26 points and Mike Conley added 11 of his 23 in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, who trailed by 15 points with 5:18 to play before rallying. Memphis trimmed the Lakers' lead to 103-100 with 42 seconds left on Dillon Brooks' free throws after a flagrant foul by Lopez.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, HORNETS 94 • In Minneapolis, Jeff Teague had 18 points and 12 assists and Minnesota beat Charlotte for its fifth straight victory.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, Gorgui Dieng and Jamal Crawford all reached double figures in scoring.

The Timberwolves moved to 7-3, just a half-game behind Houston for the top spot in the Western Conference. The last time Minnesota won five games in a row was Jan. 2-10, 2009.

Cody Zeller led Charlotte with 16 points.

CELTICS 104, MAGIC 88 • In Orlando, Fla., Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Al Horford added 14 points and 10 rebounds to spark Boston to a victory over Orlando.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (8-2) have won eight straight after beginning the season with back-to-back losses. Orlando (6-4), which was tied with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA coming into Friday night, has lost two straight.

Kyrie Irving struggled with his shot in the second half, but Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, Brown and Horford carried Boston offensively. Morris had 12 points in his second game of the season, rookie Jayson Tatum finished with 13 and Smart contributed 11.

HEAT 104, CLIPPERS 101 • In Los Angeles, James Johnson made two free throws with 8.7 seconds left and Miami recovered after blowing a 25-point lead, bouncing back to beat Los Angeles.

The Clippers began the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run and surged to take a 101-100 edge with 16.3 seconds left. They missed a chance to extend the lead when Austin Rivers missed two foul shots. Johnson put Miami ahead and, after Blake Griffin missed a 3-pointer, Josh Richardson added two more foul shots.

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat and Tyler Johnson scored 17 points. Griffin had 23 points, and Lou Williams had 22 for Los Angeles.

SPURS 112, SUNS 95 • In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and San Antonio rolled past Phoenix.

The Suns were held to 13 points in the third quarter, the lowest production by a Spurs opponent in any quarter this season. San Antonio won the period by 21 points, its largest point differential in the third quarter since 2012.

Patty Mills had 11 points in the third, going 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, and Aldridge had eight points to spark the decisive quarter. Mills finished with 17 points and Danny Green added 14.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 17 points. Devin Booker was held to nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

