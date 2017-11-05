The Los Angeles Dodgers' Hall of Fame former broadcaster told an audience who joined him Saturday night for "An Evening with Vin Scully" at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that players' demonstrations during the national anthem have soured him on the sport to the point where "I will never watch another NFL game."

"I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed," the 89-year-old Scully, who retired last year, said in answer to a question about how NFL owners, players and Commissioner Roger Goodell are trying to work up a solution to the demonstrations that have been a national lightning rod for debate and hurt the NFL's product. "I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it's not that I'm some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year, didn't go anywhere, didn't do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach.