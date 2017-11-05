The Utah Grizzlies lost to the host Tulsa Oilers 5-4 in overtime in an ECHL game Saturday night after rallying from a 3-0 deficit at the end of the first period.

Tulsa scored on a two-on-one break to complete the win 28 seconds into overtime.

Utah came back from 4-2 in the third period to earn a standings point and go to 5-1-1-0 in its last seven games and 2-0-1-0 on this current trip.

After Tulsa scored early in the third period, the Grizzlies came back from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game. Ryan Olsen slammed in a loose puck on the power-play from Cliff Watson and Ryan Walters to make it 4-3 9:54 into the frame before Ryan Misiak tied it with 7:43 left in regulation with Kyle Thomas and Michael Pelech adding assists.

Walters assisted on three of Utah’s four goals.