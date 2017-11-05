Cedar City, Utah • Jay Green scored on three short runs and Southern Utah ran its win streak to five straight, pulling away from North Dakota in the second half to secure a 47-21 Big Sky Conference victory Saturday night.

Southern Utah (7-2, 5-1) is tied with Weber State and Northern Arizona atop the conference standings with two games remaining, but owns a win over the Wildcats and host the Lumberjacks in the season finale.Southern Utah now is 13-1 at home over the last three seasons.

James Felila capped a 14-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 1-yard run to give Southern Utah a 7-0 lead. After forcing the Hawks to punt on their opening drive the Thunderbirds marched 89 yards in seven plays, with Green punching in from the 1.