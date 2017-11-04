Tulsa, Okla. • The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 in overtime Friday night at BOK Center.
Taylor Richart scored the game-winning goal on a four-on-three power-play 1:26 into the extra session to give Utah its fifth win in the last six games. Kyle Thomas and Ryan Walters drew assists on Richart’s third game-winning goal of the year.
“We found a way to get two points again, another character win,” said head coach/general manager Tim Branham. “Our special teams were good tonight, Carr was outstanding.”
Utah goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 39 of 41 shots to improve to 4-2 on the season and earn his fourth straight win.
Utah took a 1-0 lead 6:11 into the first period when Sam Windle joined a four-on-two for his first professional goal from Brendan Harms and Michael Pelech. Tulsa tied on a two-on-one later in the period.
The Grizzlies got the lead back at 2-1 as Thomas roofed a power-play goal for his second of the season with assists to Richart and Walters 3:14 into the second period.
Tulsa tied the contest on a short-handed two-on-one 14 seconds into the third period.
Utah went 2 for 6 on the power play in the game and 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. The Grizzlies killed 52 seconds of a five-on-three for Tulsa in the second as Carr held Utah’s 2-1 lead.
The Grizzlies and Tulsa meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 700 before Utah completes the trip Sunday in Wichita at 4 p.m.
The Grizzlies return home Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11. Fans who buy a ticket for either game at the Maverik Center box office or UtahGrizzlies.com, when mentioning the offer, will receive a free ticket in return to watch the Grizzlies the following weekend on Friday, Nov. 17 or 18.
Metro PCS is inviting all Veterans to any Wasatch Front location to get a free voucher to attend the Grizzlies Veterans Day game on Saturday, Nov. 11 to thank them for their service to our country. Metro PCS will also has free Grizzlies mini sticks for all fans while supplies last at its booth on the concourse.