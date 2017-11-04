Tulsa, Okla. • The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 in overtime Friday night at BOK Center.

Taylor Richart scored the game-winning goal on a four-on-three power-play 1:26 into the extra session to give Utah its fifth win in the last six games. Kyle Thomas and Ryan Walters drew assists on Richart’s third game-winning goal of the year.

“We found a way to get two points again, another character win,” said head coach/general manager Tim Branham. “Our special teams were good tonight, Carr was outstanding.”

Utah goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 39 of 41 shots to improve to 4-2 on the season and earn his fourth straight win.

Utah took a 1-0 lead 6:11 into the first period when Sam Windle joined a four-on-two for his first professional goal from Brendan Harms and Michael Pelech. Tulsa tied on a two-on-one later in the period.

The Grizzlies got the lead back at 2-1 as Thomas roofed a power-play goal for his second of the season with assists to Richart and Walters 3:14 into the second period.

Tulsa tied the contest on a short-handed two-on-one 14 seconds into the third period.

Utah went 2 for 6 on the power play in the game and 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. The Grizzlies killed 52 seconds of a five-on-three for Tulsa in the second as Carr held Utah’s 2-1 lead.

The Grizzlies and Tulsa meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 700 before Utah completes the trip Sunday in Wichita at 4 p.m.

