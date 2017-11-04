This Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, photo shows Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas leaving the field after getting hurt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Cleveland. The Browns are awaiting tests on Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, whose season may be over because of a triceps injury. Thomas was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to Tennessee, ending his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363. He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007 before an injury that left teammates, fans and Titans players shaken. (AP Photo/David Richard)