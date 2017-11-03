The credit, or blame, for this angle goes to the Utah football fan who last spring tweeted about what may happen if Ute coach Kyle Whittingham fully authorized offensive coordinator Troy Taylor to operate a pass-oriented offense. The fan pictured Whittingham walking into the interview room after concluding a 4-8 season and asking something like, “Is everybody satisfied now?”

That possibility remains in play for the Utes (4-4), who take a four-game losing streak into Friday’s game vs. UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Taylor’s scheme has produced no more than 23 offensive points in any of Utah’s five Pac-12 games in his first season on the job. After each of the last two losses, to Arizona State and Oregon, Whittingham has wondered publicly why Zack Moss carried the ball only 12 and 10 times.

The lack of commitment to the running game also is subject to second-guessing from outsiders, but here’s the thing: We can’t have it both ways. We can’t complain for years that the Utes don’t throw the ball enough, and wonder if Whittingham really would allow Taylor to implement his offense, and then criticize the coaches for losing Utah’s traditional identity.

In any case, Moss and other running backs should get plenty of opportunities Friday against UCLA’s defense, the worst in the country at stopping the run. The Bruins allow 307 yards per game on the ground and gave up 263 yards to Stanford’s Bryce Love. Ute quarterback Tyler Huntley’s running ability also will come into play, after Arizona’s Khalil Tate ran for 230 yards on 15 carries vs. the Bruins.

Add it all up, and it sure seems likely that Taylor’s game plan will be more run-heavy and the Utes should have considerable success. Utah’s rebuilt offensive line has been disappointing, after four of last year’s starters made NFL opening-day rosters, but UCLA’s defensive line should be accommodating. The Bruins gave up 332 rushing yards to ex-Ute star Joe Williams last season. And while Moss is far less explosive than Williams, he should be able to run for big chunks of yardage.

If not, the Utes’ quest for bowl eligibility will be jeopardized. They need two wins in the last four games to finish 6-6. UCLA logically should provide them one of those victories, while curing some of Utah’s offensive problems.