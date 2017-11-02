Provo • When promising sophomore cornerback Austin McChesney went down early in preseason training camp with his second major knee injury in less than a year, panic didn’t sweep the BYU secondary because cornerback was seen as one of the deepest positions on the team.

It might be time to panic.

Sophomore cornerback Troy Warner suffered a season-ending foot injury in the 33-17 loss to East Carolina on Oct. 21, and suddenly cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford is understandably concerned. That’s especially true because this week’s opponent, Fresno State, has an outstanding crop of experienced, speedy wideouts that has flourished against several outstanding opponents this season, let alone 2-7 BYU.

Kickoff is at 8:45 p.m. MDT, and the game will be televised by ESPN2.

Sophomore Chris Wilcox started in Warner’s place at left corner in the 41-20 win over San Jose State and played reasonably well, Gilford said. Junior college transfer Trevion Greene saw some time backing up Wilcox, and junior nickel back Michael Shelton spelled starting right corner Dayan Ghanwoloku, arguably the second-best defender on the team.

Gilford said the fifth corner in, if it comes to that, will be Hiva Lee, a senior walk-on from Ellensburg, Wash. Starting strong safety Micah Hannemann also could move back to corner, a position he played his first two seasons at BYU.

“I am ready,” Wilcox said last week. “I have been ready the whole season, being a backup. You know that if something happens, you gotta get your mind right, and the time has come, I guess. I am ready to step up and do my thing.”

Greene, a last-minute addition to the roster last spring, was teammates at the Bay Area’s East Palo Alto High with Fresno State’s leading receiver, KeeSean Johnson, who has 41 receptions for 555 yards and four touchdowns.

Gilford said the 6-foot-3 Greene is going to have to take on a bigger role with Warner out.

“He is going to have to rely on his technique and his speed, and just play,” Gilford said. “He has no choice but to do that … I don’t think he should be nervous or anything like that. He has played against all the big-time competition we have played against.”

Of course, a cornerback’s best friend is a fierce pass rush, something the Cougars have not been able to generate this season. BYU is 111th of 129 teams in sacks this season, recording just 12 in nine games.

BYU AT FRESNO STATE



When • 8:45 p.m. MDT Saturday



TV • ESPN2

The Cougars also could be without Fred Warner — Troy’s older brother — who sustained an injury against SJSU and was “day-to-day” when coach Kalani Sitake addressed the media Monday.

“Jernaro Gilford has done a great job coaching his guys and preparing them well, and they have bought into the system we are teaching them on defense, and it is working out,” Sitake said. “So it is tough to lose Troy [Warner] because Troy is a dynamic player. But it is good we have some guys who can step up and replace them.”

Shelton, a 5-8 junior, had an interception against San Jose State and slowly has gotten more playing time as the season has worn on, just like the past two seasons.

“He is probably our best technician, as far as corners go,” Gilford said. “The good thing about Shelton is that when his number is called, he always steps up to the play and never gets down on himself.”

Sitake said Wilcox has improved immensely since he was torched by Toledo last season, and Greene is catching on fast after playing just one year at Chabot College in Hayward, Calif.