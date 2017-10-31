Orchard Park, N.Y. • The Buffalo Bills have upgraded their patchwork group of receivers by agreeing to acquire Kelvin Benjamin in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina acquired Buffalo's third- and seventh-round picks in next year's draft in making the deal reached just before the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday.

Benjamin has had spotty production over two-plus seasons since being selected by Panthers first-round pick in 2014, while missing the entire 2015 season with a knee injury.

The Bills are very familiar with Benjamin under new coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Both previously worked for the Panthers before being hired by Buffalo this year.

Buffalo is 5-2 and preparing to play at the New York Jets on Thursday night.